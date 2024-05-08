PSV can make money in Champions League next season

It has been clear for some time that PSV will also be active in the Champions League next season. With the 25th championship in hand, it is time to look ahead. Because the Eindhoven club is almost certainly heading for lucrative times.

If all goes well for the people of Eindhoven, they will cash in next year. As a participant in the Champions League, it is estimated that PSV can earn as much as €56.000,000. The highest European football competition will start in the 2024/25 season with a new structure: more participating clubs and higher prize money.

In this new format, 36 clubs are active in the group phase. That is good news for PSV because it means that the Eindhoven club will play at least two extra European matches. PSV plays four home and four away matches. That does not happen against four different opponents but against eight different opponents. This is a departure from the diptychs against the same club.

The Eindhoven club can in any case add €18.6 million: that is the starting money for the tournament. Subsequently, €2.1 million are earned for each win and €700,000 euros for each draw. If PSV performs comparable to this season and therefore draws half of the matches and wins at least two, the Eindhoven team can add another €7 million.

Ranking

In addition, money is also earned based on the ranking. Clubs can add €275,000 per place. The last number therefore receives €275,000 and the number 1 gets that amount multiplied by 36.

Judging from the Eindhoven team’s recent Champions League campaign, it is expected that PSV will finish in the middle of the table, and will therefore at least reach the play-offs for the round of 16: numbers 1 to 8 will immediately qualify for this. Whoever ends up in a play-offs place – number 9 to number 24 – can cash in another €1.000,000. If PSV qualifies immediately, it will receive €2.000,000. On top of that, another €11,000.000 are added for placement in the last 16. That amount increases considerably per final round to the €18.5 million that the finalists receive.

If PSV finishes 24 out of 36, the Eindhoven team will receive €3.3 million based on their ranking and one million for the qualification for the play-offs. If, like this season, the eighth finals were reached, PSV would have achieved €22.3 million based on win premiums (€7 million), ranking premium (€3.3 million) and eighth finals premium (1 plus €11 million) playing football together. This does not include, for example, stadium receipts and other commercial income.

That is not sure though: suppose Peter Bosz’s team wins 6 of its 8 matches, then €12.6 million will come to Eindhoven, and with a better position in the rankings, millions more can be received. ranking income. The same applies the other way around and poor performances can only yield ‘a few millions’ – given the large prize money that would be a disappointment.

Low setting

In addition to the performance-based revenue model of the Champions League, there is another somewhat complicated commercial pillar as a revenue model in the billion-dollar tournament. This is partly based on the amount of money paid for broadcasting rights by the home-country. Because the Netherlands is a small country, the money paid for the CL broadcast is relatively low, which gives PSV a low position in the rankings.

Then a coefficient ranking is made based on European performance over the last five seasons. That list will be merged with the market pool rankings. The lowest team on that ranking will then receive one share of €1.28 million, the highest team on that list will receive that amount multiplied by 36. While teams from major countries can earn tens of millions with this ranking, that harvest will therefore be for PSV be relatively thin. It is not yet clear which place PSV will take on the list – also because all competitions have not yet been completed.

Last year, based on the coefficient ranking, approximately €10 million was raised. It is still difficult to say how that number will develop, but if PSV also ends up in 24th place in this ranking, approximately €15.4 million will flow to Eindhoven.

Sum

The new format of the Champions League particularly suits the established European top teams. But there is also plenty to gain for PSV. If you put all the amounts together, the sum could look like this…

The basis is the starting money of €18.6 million, which is in the pocket anyway. Add to that what PSV can earn with comparable performances to this year, then there is an additional €22.3 million. The last amount to be added is another €15.4 million in coefficient income.

If you add all these amounts together, then – depending on the success – €56.3 million will soon arrive in the Eindhoven club savings account. There are stadium receipts and television fees on top of that.

Good mood

In any case, the new Champions League format will be welcomed in the Philips Stadium. After the competition, PSV awaits another interesting transfer summer where further selection will have to be made. At least Johan Bakayoko or Joey Veerman are expected to leave Eindhoven, but due to the club’s good financial position, PSV can take a tough stance. So any buyers will have to dig deep into their pockets.

In addition, the club must sign a central defender and consider a replacement for Sergiño Dest, who will be out until at least the end of 2024. On the other hand, there is the return of Noa Lang. Other good news is that important players such as Jerdy Schouten, Ismaël Saibari and Luuk de Jong will remain in Eindhoven for a longer period of time.

Taking advantage

Apart from the entire Champions League revenue model, director Earnie Stewart can at least reap the benefits of PSV’s successful policy over the past year and a half. In the winter of the 2022/23 season, the crown jewels Gakpo and Madueke were sold. Despite that sporting step back, the club managed to reach the preliminary rounds of the Champions League.

To trust

With the money from the transfers (add the sale of Sangaré) and qualification for the Champions League, the Eindhoven selection could be significantly strengthened. Stewart only brought in successful new players (with the exception of the much injured Armel Bella-Kotchap). That is why the club is looking at a new transfer period with confidence. The obvious goals now are to extend the title and perform better in the Champions League. In any case, the financial basis for this seems to be present in Eindhoven.

