Freedom Lecture 2024: ‘The Disappeared Inhabitants of Eindhoven’

In 1944, major raids took place in Eindhoven, during which Sinti, Jews and many residents were rounded up and deported to concentration camps or sent to Germany for the Arbeitseinsatz (employment). These tragic events have left an indelible mark on the city.

On 16 May, 2024, exactly 80 years after the day on which a large group of Sinti were deported from Eindhoven, Stichting (foundation) 18 September is organising the Freedom Lecture. This gathering is designed to highlight the stories, experiences and struggles of these individuals during this tumultuous period in history. The Freedom Lecture 2024 focuses on ‘The Disappeared Inhabitants of Eindhoven’.

Stories

First of all, there is the story of the 42 Sinti, who were arrested during the national gypsy roundup and taken away from Zwaaikom trailer camp in Eindhoven. Speakers on this subject are Peter Jorna, who has conducted years of research into the history of Roma and Sinti, and Sheila Meinhardt, descendant of a large Sinti family from Eindhoven. She speaks from her personal experience.

The second story is about the deported Jewish patients from Grote Beek, then known as Rijks Krankzinnigen Gesticht (national institute for the insane). Inkery Hyvarinen, spiritual counsellor at Grote Beek and Bert Jans, historian of Grote Beek and member of Grote Beek Struikelstenen (stumbling stones) project group, talk about this.

The last story is about Karel Maas, who was put to work in Germany at a young age. There he fell in love with a German woman. The story of his parents is told by son Ton Maas.

Previous speakers

Inspiring speakers at Freedom Lecture include Colonels Van Griensven and Van der Voet, who in 2008 sketched a compelling picture of what the military had achieved in Uruzgan. They described how complicated that process was. And there were several senior military officers with their stories. General Van Uhm and the American General Petraues.

The Freedom Lecture on Thursday, 16 May, will be held at Stadhuis (city hall) Eindhoven in the Hal van (hall of) 100. It starts at 14:00 and lasts until approximately 15:30. The music is provided by Jetteke Hendriks, accompanied on guitar by Cor Mutsers.

For more information : Freedom Lecture | Stichting 18 September

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob