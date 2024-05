Ryanair airline has connected Eindhoven with Tangier in Morocco since Saturday, May 4. Ryanair flies twice a week between Eindhoven and the Moroccan port city.

The flights will be operated this summer season (until October 26). According to a Ryanair spokeswoman, Tangier is attractive to many travellers, be it business people, holidaymakers and family visitors.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha