PSV to renovate north side of the Philips Stadium

PSV will renovate the upper ring on the north side of the Philips Stadium. The outside will be closed off, the catering will have better facilities and more toilets will be added.

The new national champion hopes to start work next season. “We have the most ground to gain on the upper ring on the north side,” says director of the Philips Stadium Sjors van den Boogaart. “The outside is still partially open, making it unprotected against precipitation. The new look is inspired by the Philips Stadium from the 1970s.”

“Additional toilets and better catering facilities should ensure short queues,” says Van den Boogaart. “We are still in discussions with the municipality about the start date, but I expect that we can make a good start next season.”

Expansion

PSV announced in April that it wanted to significantly expand the stadium. There is room for approximately 10,000 additional spectators in the Philips Stadium. Research also showed that the current location of the stadium will remain the ideal place for the club in the future.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez