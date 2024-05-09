Redevelopment of Boschdijk completed

The Boschdijk between the ring road and the centre of Eindhoven is open to traffic again. The important access road was closed for almost a year due to redevelopment. There are now safe crossing points, better cycle paths and more greenery has been created.
On Wednesday afternoon Climate Alderman Rik Thijs opened the renovated road, together with residents. According to the municipality, the paving was also worn and the road looked unattractive before the renovation.
Local residents are happy with the changes. For years, residents have advocated tackling the road. “It is much safer now. I can cross better now,” said a resident.
Trees and plants
Much more space has now been made for greenery on the Boschdijk. There are now a hundred trees, a doubling. Tens of thousands of plants have also been added, such as aster, salvia, lobelia and herbaceous. Dozens of parking spaces had to make way for this. In addition, there is room to collect water on the verges, as a buffer in the event of heavy rainfall. Furthermore, 44 charging points for electric cars have been installed.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez