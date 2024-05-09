Redevelopment of Boschdijk completed

Local residents are happy with the changes. For years, residents have advocated tackling the road. “It is much safer now. I can cross better now,” said a resident.

Trees and plants

Much more space has now been made for greenery on the Boschdijk. There are now a hundred trees, a doubling. Tens of thousands of plants have also been added, such as aster, salvia, lobelia and herbaceous. Dozens of parking spaces had to make way for this. In addition, there is room to collect water on the verges, as a buffer in the event of heavy rainfall. Furthermore, 44 charging points for electric cars have been installed.