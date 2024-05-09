Park in Meerhoven to get new striking residential tower

A tower with many windows, special shapes and greenery. That is the winning design for a new residential tower, which will be built in Meerland park in the Meerhoven district of Eindhoven.
A jury chose the plan of Salix Development Company. The residential tower offers space for approximately 60 owner-occupied homes. The tower is energy efficient and is built with sustainable materials such as wood and straw. There will also soon be a collective form of living. The future residents will jointly own the building and rent the home from the communal housing cooperative. They will soon have a lot of space to arrange the homes themselves, such as choosing one-storey or two-storey, wide or narrow, loft or classic apartment.
‘Unique project’
“Salix is a unique project because of the way it is approached. The developing party consists of a partnership, the residents form a housing cooperative and the construction is based on natural materials. This approach fits in with the way we want to shape our housing construction task”, Housing Councillor Mieke Verhees responds proudly.
It is not yet clear when the tower will be built.