Park in Meerhoven to get new striking residential tower

A jury chose the plan of Salix Development Company. The residential tower offers space for approximately 60 owner-occupied homes. The tower is energy efficient and is built with sustainable materials such as wood and straw. There will also soon be a collective form of living. The future residents will jointly own the building and rent the home from the communal housing cooperative. They will soon have a lot of space to arrange the homes themselves, such as choosing one-storey or two-storey, wide or narrow, loft or classic apartment.