Hermes provides bus transport until mid-2029

Hermes will provide services in Zuidoost-Brabant until the summer of 2029. The public transport provider and the province of Noord Brabant have extended the concession.

New agreements have been made for this. For example, the province wants Hermes to scale up the timetable again in the coming five years. The agreements on the renewal of the bus fleet have also been adjusted due to the shortage on the power grid. As a result, Hermes is also allowed to limit CO2 emissions by using diesel that is extracted from residual waste.

Mobility deputy Stijn Smeulders says he is pleased with the agreement. Also because the province has made agreements with Hermes that the depot on Dorgelolaan will be made available to a subsequent concession holder. “This guarantees the availability of this depot, including the available power to charge electric buses, for many years to come”, Smeulders says.

Hermes is pleased with the extension of its concession in Zuidoost-Brabant, regional director, Martijn Mentink, says. “We will be there more for our passengers in the coming years by expanding our timetable. We will also contribute as much as possible to the climate ambitions of the province”, Mentink says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob