Stan installed as children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo

Stan van Steenbergen (10) was installed as the new children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo on Monday. During the school year, he will be going out with the Mayor and Aldermen. In addition, he will be working on a self-chosen project aimed at combating bullying.

Mayor Jos van Bree took the time to thank former children’s mayor (kinderburgemeester) Annalot van Neerven for her dedication, creativity and enthusiasm in the past year. With her projects she has shown how important the role of children is within the municipality.

Her successor Stan lives in Geldrop and is in group 7 of primary school Beneden Beekloop. In his spare time he plays hockey, likes to play football with friends and enjoys gaming. As children’s mayor, Stan wants to work against bullying and discrimination. He wants to draw attention to these important topics and hopes to make a difference.

Growing

Alderman Mathil Sanders speaks enthusiastically about the appointment: “Stan, our second children’s mayor, will be given a great opportunity to grow personally and to carry out his important project with passion. I am certain that Geldrop-Mierlo, through his input, will become an even more child-friendly municipality in the coming year”.

The children’s mayor of Geldrop-Mierlo is the voice of all children in the municipality and aims to represent the interests of the youth.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob