Eindhoven presents new plans for Wilhelminaplein

On Wednesday evening the municipality presented a detailed design of the square to residents around Wilhelminaplein. Wilhelminaplein must become greener, with less car traffic and more bicycle parking spaces.

The makeover is part of the plan to make the entire city centre more attractive. “The redesign of Wilhelminaplein turns the square into a pleasant, green destination in the city,” can be read on the municipality’s website. “Local residents and visitors can sit outside, somewhere on the square or on one of the cosy terraces, or visit an event.”

Criticism

The municipality has asked residents to get involved with the project design. Local residents voiced their concerns and criticism; one thought that the square would become more of a park with all those trees, while another was afraid that the new design would no longer accommodate the carnival tent or large-scale events.

According to the municipality, all this has been taken into account in the detailed plan. There remains plenty of space for events. Furthermore, traffic on the square is limited to local traffic. Parking on the square is only allowed for permit holders. The road between Heilige Geeststraat and Prins Hendrikstraat will be closed to make it safer and more pleasant to sit on the terrace. Furthermore, the number of places where visitors can park their bicycles will be significantly expanded.

Much needed shade

Or will the square turn into a park? The municipality says no. However, there will be much-needed shade on the traditionally sweltering square. “Permanent green areas with trees in the open ground provide a nice place to stay on hot days. They also limit the risk of flooding due to extreme peak rainfall.”