Climate activists arrested at Eindhoven Airport are released

The more than hundred people who took part in an Extinction Rebellion action at Eindhoven Airport a year ago will not be prosecuted. The Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution office) has decided this. The activists were arrested because they were in a prohibited part of the airport.

According to a spokesperson for the Openbaar Ministerie, the group will not be prosecuted because these demonstrators did not use violence and because they had already been detained for a while that day.

The group had crawled through a hole in a fence on the airport grounds. It had previously been announced that the woman who cut the fence would not be prosecuted either. Some of the demonstrators could not be identified. The 61 others were waiting to see if they would be punished.

Possible prosecution

In March this year, Extinction Rebellion demonstrated again at Eindhoven Airport. Even then, more than a hundred participants were arrested. About thirty people wanted to get onto the runway. They may face prosecution. The other, more than seventy, activists have nothing to fear.

Studio040

Translated by: Bob