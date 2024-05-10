Neighbourhood families: support for the needy families

Buurtfamilieen Eindhoven (Neighbourhood families) links families that need support to families that can offer the same. Through this initiative, 150 families are linked together in the city.

That party was on Wednesday evening in the Genneper Parken. There were all kinds of activities for both children and parents. For example, a game of mini golf could be played, there were bouncy castles and parents could have a drink and barbecue.

“You immediately notice that the initiative provides more peace for families with a hard time. The families that are linked together have a lot of contact and help where necessary. For example, just playing together for half a day can make a child with a difficult home situation extremely happy.” “, says Eva Blaauw, coordinator of Neighborhood Families Eindhoven. The initiative has now been active in Eindhoven for three years.