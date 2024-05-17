Getting married expensive in Son and Breugel and Neunen

Are you getting married on the most popular day Friday? In the municipalities of Son en Breugel and Nuenen, it has become considerably more expensive.

This is according to a comparison by the website ThePerfectWedding.nl. The website asked all municipalities in the Netherlands about the price of getting married on a Friday. This showed big differences. In general, wedding prices show a big increase this year. Moreover, every place has its conditions around getting married. In most places, it is free on Monday morning.

Increase

Son en Breugel increased the cost from €620 to €735 (almost nineteen percent more expensive) in 2024. In the municipality of Nuenen, it will cost you €735 to get married in the town hall. Last year, it cost €620. An increase of over eighteen percent.

In Geldrop-Mierlo, the amount went up by 5.2 percent from €455 to €478.70. In Best an increase of 5.1 percent. Marrying there now costs €467. Waalre charges €445 in 2024, up from €420 last year. Finally, Eindhoven increased the price by €25. There, you now pay €630 to take your wedding vows on Friday.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta