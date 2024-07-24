Climate activists deflate car tyres

‘We have deflated one or more of your car tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally’. Car owners found that message on the window of their car in Villapark in Eindhoven on Monday morning. Climate activists had deflated the tyres of cars in various places in the neighbourhood.

The enforcers targeted large vehicles, such as SUVs and 4x4s. “We did this because driving in urban areas in your very large vehicle has enormous negative consequences for others”.

Behind the action is an international climate group called ‘The Tire Extinghuishers’. They are concerned about the impact of large cars on the climate. “SUVs cause more air pollution than smaller cars. Even hybrid and electric SUVs contribute enormously to air pollution with particles from brakes and tyres. And the carbon footprint of their production”.

Larger cars would also be more dangerous, according to the vandals. “SUVs are more likely than normal cars to have accidents that kill people”.

Silent as a mouse

Residents present do not want to respond to the action of climate activists. In their own words, “because they do not want to give the perpetrators a platform”. The local police officer is also hardly being notified.

According to the police, no reports have been received so far. The spokesperson cannot answer how many cars were targeted, whether this has happened more often in the city and what the police will do to prevent this in the future.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob