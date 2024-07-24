Witte Dorp thinks of Kotte family, 10 years after MH17 disaster

Oscar, Miranda and Remco Kotte, an Eindhoven family that died in the MH17 disaster ten years ago, was commemorated on Wednesday evening on Burghplein in Witte Dorp (white village).

It was supposed to be a ‘fun’ gathering around the memorial where neighbours could catch up with each other and reminisce together. That happened a lot. There was coffee, tea and and some treats.

The meeting took place on Burghplein, where a bench and play equipment have been placed as a memorial. It was opened at the time by then Mayor Rob van Gijzel. Money was raised by local residents to pay for the bench and play equipment. On Wednesday evening the bench was decorated with sunflowers and a drawing.

Close family

The commemoration was attended by Tygo Kotte, a 17-year-old cousin of the family, and Anton Kotte, Oscar’s father. The two relatives have a special bond, Tygo says. “Perhaps precisely because Remco is no longer there. I did hang out with Remco, but not very much due to a mental disorder he had”. The disaster had a huge impact on the Kotte family, Tygo also says.

“I do remember it happening. The panic and fear in the family. They are still remembered a lot. Especially on special occasions. ‘There should have been three more’, is always the feeling. The family is small but still close. And we became closer after the disaster. We see each other a lot”, Tygo says.

Tygo is goalkeeper in the youth team at Willem II in Tilburg. Grandpa always goes everywhere with him. “We talk a lot and do a lot together. Maybe because Remco is no longer there. Grandpa really listens to me. When others ask him something, he doesn’t always do it, but when I ask he does”.

Active

‘Grandpa’ is Anton Kotte, he deals with his grief mainly by being active. He also organises the meeting on 23 July at Eindhoven Airport. The first victims returned on that date ten years ago.

“It feels very mixed. On the one hand there is the sadness, on the other hand there is the work for the foundation, the mission to continue so that Russia admits and acknowledges guilt. They never did that”, Anton says. He does it all for Oscar, Miranda and Remco. And perhaps also to sometimes bury the sadness.

“I’m ten years further but it’s over for them. All the things they could have done in their lives! And things went so well with Remco”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob