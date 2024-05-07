Woman hit by police van after PSV ceremony

A 25-year-old woman was hit by a mobile unit bus on the Vestdijk in the centre of Eindhoven on Monday evening. She was injured and, according to bystanders, was rushed to hospital. Several ambulances arrived on the scene. The accident happened after the PSV ceremony.

The police say that the riot police bus hit the woman when it drove past a traffic jam. She fell under the bus and was injured. The locality was filled with thousands of fans to see the ‘flat cart’ with the PSV players. As a result of the incident, the road was closed to traffic.

The police immediately investigated what could have gone wrong. As a result, a large area around the collision was cordoned off. After all, it was still busy with supporters then, and the intersection where the collision occurred was between the market and the station.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha