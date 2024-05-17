Brainport reacts to coalition agreement

The four forming parties have agreed on a final coalition agreement entitled ‘Hope, guts and pride’. Here follows the reaction from Brainport Development.

Paul van Nunen, director of Brainport Development: “It is good that we now have an outline agreement. We can enter into further discussions with this. Brainport finds it good to know that the parties underline the importance of a good business climate and investments in regions. For example, foreign students and employees seem to remain welcome in the Netherlands, because we desperately need them in shortage sectors such as the Dutch high-tech manufacturing industry. We also recognise the priority of housing construction and tackling grid congestion, which is much needed for development.

The four parties underline the importance of innovation for maintaining and developing the Dutch manufacturing industry. At the same time, we see budget cuts to key instruments for this, such as the National Growth Fund. The planned strengthening of Invest NL can hopefully provide the necessary investment here. It is very important to pay attention to this in the elaboration of the agreement in the government programme. The governments, companies, and knowledge institutions of Brainport are happy to contribute to this.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta