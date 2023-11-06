National election debate in English

Eindhoven News is organising an election debate in English at the city hall on 16 November at 18:00 hrs. The candidates from parties possibly forming the next government and candidates from the incumbent parties will be present.

Internationals have many burning questions, such as inflation, taxation, housing issues, the 30% ruling, immigration policy, higher education courses in English, inflation, economic growth, childcare allowance and so on. The number of internationals with a vote in the Brainport region has increased significantly. If you have a vote, it’s all the more important that you attend the debate before you decide.

The following questions and many more will be addressed during the debate.

Is it right to convert agricultural land to neighbourhoods to solve the housing crisis? What are the ecological implications of doing so?

Should health insurance deductibles be abolished? If so, how does it affect premiums?

What do parties propose to deal with the demand for daycare for children?

Should families of refugees be allowed to live in the Netherlands? Which parties support that which don’t?

What are the standpoints of the parties about taxation and future tax reform?

Should other countries be welcome to join the European Union? What are the connotations?

How will the changes to the 30% ruling affect the Dutch economy? How do political parties intend to deal with reverberations?

Is it acceptable for the government to keep an eye on the content of religious teachings in the places of worship?

Date: 16 November 2023



Time: 18:00 to 20:00 hrs

Venue: Raadzaal, Stadhuis Eindhoven (city hall)

Stadhuisplein 1 A (5611 EM Eindhoven).

To register, click here

The Netherlands, known for its egalitarianism, should hear the concerns of all people to support an inclusive growth and cohesive society. Brainport region as the front-runner for this characteristic #Brainport voor Elkaar (for each other) is leading the way.

The debate is supported by the Gemeente Eindhoven (Municipality of Eindhoven), other English media such as NL Times, Dutch News and Radio4Brainport and other organisations such as Eindhoven Airport and Brainport Development.