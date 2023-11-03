Storm causes damage in Eindhoven

The storm that swept over the region on Thursday caused damage in the city. In Tongelre a tree fell on a car and in Woensel on a house. Earlier, a fallen tree caused havoc in the Eindhoven district of Gestel.

On the Herzenbrokenweg, a large part of a tree blew onto a car and landed against the facade of a house. The car was heavily damaged. The gutter of the house was broken. The fire department had to remove the tree with an aerial platform. No one was injured.

In the Vaartbroek district, a tree also landed on a house. And on Jonghlaan the fire department was busy for a while removing a large branch from a tree. This was to prevent accidents from happening.

Source: Studio 040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta