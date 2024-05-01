Asparagus from Hof van Huijbers in Mierlo the best in Brabant

Lunchroom Hof van Huijbers from Mierlo serves the tastiest asparagus in Brabant. This was announced by ‘Brabants Asperge Genootschap’ (Brabant asparagus society).

Last weekend a jury judged the white gold of 27 Brabant growers on taste, bite and appearance. Hof van Huijbers, regional store, lunchroom and horticultural business, came out on top.

‘Brabants Asperge Genootschap’ has been promoting the asparagus culture of Brabant for thirty years. At a time when quality and freshness are highly valued by consumers, this organisation shows the asparagus lover the way to its members: asparagus growers, restaurants, artisanal butchers and catering schools.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob