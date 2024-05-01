De Platte Kar almost ready for victory tour

When PSV runs a good season and has a wide lead over the number two in the Eredivisie, city and country buzz about the approaching championship. And now, since 2018, the time has finally come again. Time to bring out the flat cart (‘de platte kar’).

It is a tradition in Eindhoven to drive the national champion around the city on a trailer. It is the ultimate celebration for the supporters, players and staff.

Not only in Eindhoven is the flat cart famous, but now also in the rest of the Netherlands. And when championship fever rises, they are keen at Kusters Logistics in Eindhoven.

“For more than 25 years we have supplied the ‘platte kar”, Roy van de Zande, Kusters employee, says. “My father-in-law started it once. We have been doing all kinds of jobs for the municipality for years, events, arranging road closures, erecting crush barriers etcetera. I think that’s how it started. It is unique that we are allowed to participate in this, that something like this is organised at a championship. We are proud that we can work on this. It’s a special job”.

In a shed on the grounds of Kusters Logistics on Hurksestraat, the flat cart is large and grey. Last week, the stickers from the last championship in 2018 were removed. A small piece of red sticker with the letters “Ka….” (kampioen) is all that remains.

Secret stickers

Nevertheless, the first preparations have already been made, Van de Zande says. Blue floor tiles, the colour blue of the Lieshout (Bavaria) brewery, have been laid on the bottom of the cart. Under those tiles is a stack of contiguous pallets with another large slab on top so that the players will stand higher. The beer taps are ready to be attached to the cart. And there is also room for a DJ. The lining of the walls on the sides and inside will get new stickers, “but we have nothing to do with that”, Roy laughs. “PSV’s marketing department takes care of that. What the flat cart will look like with the new stickering is a well-kept secret. Not until Monday morning, on the day of the inauguration, does the cart go outside”.

“Our people will do the rest”, Van de Zande continues. “It’s also convenient that they are all PSV fans. Everyone enjoys doing that job. We only have one Ajax fan in the house. That one does get fooled a bit this period. But it was the same the other way around, when Ajax always took the prizes and we didn’t”. That they still supply the flat cart makes Kusters’ staff proud. “I know there are hijackers on the coast to take over, but we have so much knowledge. We just know what needs to be done”.

Large and small cart

This year, for the first time, there will be not one, but two flat carts along for the ride. The largest and tallest is for players and staff, the smaller one for the players’ wives and their children. This cart rides out in front of the players’ cart. “The nice thing about it”, thinks Van de Zande, “is that it is the trailer on which we normally build the Prince’s cart of Lampegat at Carnival. So it is now being used for something else. If I had to choose, I think the flat cart is more unique. Carnival is every year, the championship is not”.

“For Kusters it is great advertising. Especially now that our own trucks are also allowed to pull the flat carts. In other years the carts were driven by Mercedes trucks. PSV had a contract with them. That expired and now there is a new sponsor, BMW, but they do not have trucks”, Van de Zande said. “Then it’s still nice that there are two DAF trucks of our own in front. It can’t get any more Eindhoven!”

Connecting the keg

The flat cart will first head to the stadium on Monday, 6 May, to pick up the players and staff. After a short pit stop at ‘De Verlening’ (overtime) restaurant to connect the beer keg, the triumphal ride will continue through the centre towards Stadhuisplein. There, around 19:30, the official inauguration will take place.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob