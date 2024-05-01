Traditional cycling race at Ascension Day in Mierlo

Mierlo will again be the battleground of the traditional Kersenronde (cherry contest) on Hemelvaartdag (Ascension Day). A cycling race for promises as part of the U-23 Road Series. The start is at 12:00 on Dorpsstraat near Molenplein and the finish on Marktstraat. Admission is free.

The organisation of the 45th edition of Kersenronde is in the hands of foundation ‘Wielerevenementen’ (cycling events) Mierlo. They are pleased with the arrival of 25 teams from the Netherlands and Belgium, with several budding top riders. Last year Italian Alessio Della Vedove was the fastest and in the past it was Gerrie Kneteman, Roy Schuiten and Jannes Slendebroek, among others, who were able to win the round.

Current cycling stars such as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert were also at the start of De Kersenronde not so long ago. The 150 Beloften (promises) who will take the start in Mierlo during Hemelvaartsdag will ride a total of 162 kilometres (six rounds of 27 kilometres through Mierlo, Lierop, Someren). The finish is expected around 16:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob