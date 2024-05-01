Hans van Breukelen presents 25th bowl to PSV

If PSV becomes champion coming Sunday against Sparta, Hans van Breukelen will present the bowl to Peter Bosz’s team.

PSV has announced that. The Eindhoven citizens need one more point to become official champions. At the same time it is clear that the team cannot escape the championship because of a much better goal difference than the Rotterdam club.

Van Breukelen says it is a great honour to hand over the trophy to the club. If the team scores at least one point on Sunday, the trophy will be presented immediately after the match.

‘Thoroughly enjoyed’

“I think it is a great honour that I can present the bowl”, Van Breukelen said. “I have tremendously enjoyed the good soccer game that Peter Bosz’s team has shown this season. That makes it extra special that I get to present the trophy”.

Van Breukelen retired as a member of PSV’s supervisory board in 2023. The former goalkeeper played 393 matches for PSV in his career. In those matches, he became the national champion six times, won the European Cup I, three KNVB Cups and twice the Johan Cruijff Schaal.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob