Municipality will repair destroyed gravestone

The Municipality of Eindhoven admits that some things went wrong when cleaning up the grave of Jay Manichand’s son. They say they will repair the damage. Much to Jay’s relief. “Everything will be reimbursed and will return to the original situation”.

On Thursday, Jay went to the grave together with someone from the municipality and a representative of social work company Ergon. “It was a constructive conversation”, a spokesperson for the municipality said. “Together with our implementation partner Ergon, we discovered that the cleaning and storage had not been done correctly”.

According to Jay, the response was very understanding. “The Ergon man found it very painful and said this should never have happened. He understood that this is an intense situation and he also thought it was inhumane”.

Destruction

Last week, Jay and his wife found havoc at the grave of their deceased son. According to the municipality, the grave took up too much space and therefore agreements were made that a number of poles that surrounded the grave could be removed. But due to a miscommunication on the part of the municipality, almost the entire grave was emptied.

The funeral director informed Jay on Thursday that they will rebuild the grave with love. The municipality will pay for these costs. “As previously reported, we will repair the damage. We now continue to communicate with the father, and not through the media”, a spokesperson said.

“I feel good”, Jay says. “It’s a shame that nothing is done until you go to the media. But they have recognised the injustice and I am reassured. Now I finally have some peace again”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob