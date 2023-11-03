Dijsselbloem wants ban on begging in city center again

Eindhoven mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem wants to reintroduce a ban on begging. He wants to stop the begging gangs that are active in the city center.

For some time now, the municipality has been receiving complaints from business owners and visitors to the center about the beggars. According to Dijsselbloem, these are people who come from outside the city. “They are organized gangs. They drop people off in the morning with a van. Then they sit on the street with signs, all with the same text. And at the end of the day, they all have to turn in their money and are driven out of town again with a van,” the mayor says. “We just can’t allow this anymore.”

Ban

John Jorritsma, the predecessor to Dijsselbloem, came up with a ban on begging in 2020, to reduce the nuisance in the center. That ban was scrapped after a year at the insistence of the city council, in part because hardly any fines were issued and some beggars would suffer as a result of the measure. So now Dijsselbloem wants to reintroduce the ban after all, because there have been many signs of nuisance and begging gangs recently.

East European homeless people

The mayor concludes that in addition to beggars, East European homeless people are also creating a nuisance in the center. “This has increased significantly over the past six months. Some homeless people are drunk and harass people. They walk into the supermarket, pull bottles of alcohol from the shelves, and leave again. They don’t let anyone stop them.”

Measures

Dijsselbloem therefore wants additional measures. “The East European homeless people do not have the same access to shelters as the Dutch homeless. We are therefore now going to make room for extra winter shelter for these people. The condition is that there is guidance. They eventually have to get back to work and otherwise, they have to go back home. Lingering around the city is not an option.”

The mayor informed that a specific group of Eastern European homeless is being watched extra closely. “There is a group of notorious troublemakers who also give the rest of the group a bad name. They intimidate residents and social workers. They therefore lose any possibility of help or support. For this group we are strict.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.