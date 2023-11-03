Eindhoven in tenth place of cities with most bicycle thefts

The chances of having your bicycle stolen in Eindhoven are 1 in 119. The city is in the tenth place in a ranking compiled by Buycycle. This platform for the sale of used bicycles researched the chances of a bicycle stolen in relation to the number of inhabitants.

The research among the thirty largest cities in the Netherlands showed that in The Hague you are most likely to have your bike stolen. It involved 9,765 thefts in 2022. With 562,500 inhabitants, this means a chance of 1 in 52. Nijmegen is second and Utrecht third. As mentioned, Eindhoven occupies the tenth spot. Last year, 2,025 bicycles were stolen here last year.

Almere is the city with the lowest risk of bicycle theft, with only 380 reported cases, making it the safest city for cyclists. The chance of your bike being stolen here is only 1 in 597!

It is common knowledge that the Netherlands has a big problem with bicycle theft. The study “Bicycle Theft in the Netherlands,” by Bureau Beke, a research firm specializing in crime research, shows that bicycle thieves cause damages of as much as 600 million euros annually.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta