National election debate in English

Eindhoven News will organise an election debate in English at the city hall on 16 November at 18:00 hrs. The candidates from probable parties forming the next government and candidates from the incumbent parties will be present.

Internationals have many burning questions, such as the 30% ruling, immigration policy, higher education courses in English, inflation, economic growth, childcare allowance and so on. Even if you’re not a citizen eligible to vote yet, it’s an opportunity to reach the policymakers and make yourselves heard. If you have a vote, it’s all the more important that you attend the debate before you decide.

Recently, Omzight, the leader of the NSC (Nieuw Sociaal Contract) party, said that expats control the housing market in Amsterdam because of their disposable income, enabled by the 30% tax rebate. Bhagaya, an expat, defends, “The disposable income because of the 30% ruling is barely sufficient to take care of the international school fees of my two children”. The international students, on the other hand, are concerned about housing issues, zoekjaar visum (search year visa) and the country’s economic growth. After all, they would like to weigh their prospects.

Date: 16 November 2023



Time: 18:00 to 20:00 hrs

Venue: Raadzaal, Stadhuis Eindhoven (city hall)

Stadhuisplein 1 A (5611 EM Eindhoven).

To register, click here

The Netherlands, known for its egalitarianism, should hear the concerns of all people to support an inclusive growth and cohesive society. Brainport region as the front-runner for this characteristic #Brainport voor Elkaar (for each other) is leading the way.

The debate is supported by the Gemeente Eindhoven (Municipality of Eindhoven), other English media such as NL Times and Radio4Brainport and organisations such as Eindhoven Airport.