Summa College election debate

Housing, student debt and internship allowance. Summa College in Eindhoven invited candidate MPs on Wednesday afternoon to debate topics that concern their students, three weeks before the parliamentary elections.

The politicians were put to the test by the MBO students. “The students here are razor sharp and know very well what is going on,” says Laurent de Vries, director of Summa College. “They want MBO students to be in the spotlight more. The emancipation of MBO students is extremely important,” he believes.

Generation

That is also the opinion of the students. “MBO students are of course also the generation of the future,” says student Charlotte Wever. “Together with the universities and higher professional education, of course, but we notice that MBO students are just a bit disadvantaged. It would be nice if politicians would just think more about all students.”

Favourite

The statements range from student housing to introduction week. At the end of the debate, D66 seems to be the favourite among many students. Mpanzu Bemenga was there on behalf of that party. He was a member of the Eindhoven city council, was a student at Summa and is now running for parliamentary membership. “It’s very nice to be back here,” he says. “My passion for politics started here, so I think you can’t start talking about politics early enough. Students perhaps feel the decisions of politicians the most.”

The House of Representatives elections are on November 22.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez