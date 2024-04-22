Best Library reopens doors after major makeover

After a renovation of more than six months, the doors of the revamped Best library will reopen. The building has been made much more sustainable. The library will also offer spaces for activities such as workshops and lectures.

On 6 May, the doors of the building at Raadhuisplin reopen. The building has undergone a major refurbishment. This includes a green roof, insulated walls, heat pumps and solar panels.

Additional functions

Much more light will enter the building throug hits large windows. In addition to book lending, the new library will also offer rooms for lectures, courses and workshops. Furthermore, there will soon be a direct passage to Grand Café De Bank.

Currently, Best’s library is temporarily located at 179 Boterhoek. This coming week, residents can still visit the library there. After that, the library will move to its renovated premises on Raadhuisplein. The reopening will be celebrated in mid-June with all kinds of activities.

For Eindhoven News: Shanthi Ramani

Source:Studio040