Historic barracks built by Nazis are demolished

The former barracks on Sliffertsestraat will be demolished. This is done for the purpose of Land Forum where the police want to set up a large location.

The area includes Sliffertsestraat, where the barracks are located, which – in the form of a farm – was built by the Germans. After the war, the building served as barracks for the military police for decades.

Despite its historical value, the fate of the building has been sealed, the Municipality of Eindhoven has now announced. “In the past, the cluster of homes on Sliffertsestraat 30 to 36 was acquired to enable the issuance of Land Forum”, a spokesperson says.

Special status

“Depending on the planning, a decision had to be made whether to preserve or demolish the building. Even though the history of the building has some significance and it has been investigated in the past whether it was worthy of protection, the building has no special status”.

Not fitted

Because the building has not been given monument status, there is no reason for the police to leave the historic structure standing. “The municipality’s spatial principles for this zoning plan include: maintaining this cluster if it can be properly incorporated into the police design”.

But that is not the case, the spokesperson said. “Given the functions permitted under the new zoning plan: namely police services and police-related activities and given the requirements imposed on the buildings, the cluster cannot be incorporated into this development”.

Planning

It is not yet known when the building, together with the other homes on Sliffertsestraat, will be demolished. After the summer, the police will announce the plans for the development of Land Forum.

