Start of search for Meerhoven community centre location

The Eindhoven municipality wants to meet with residents to discuss possible locations fo a community centre in Meerhoven. Earlier, residents pleaded in a petition for such a centre, with a library.

The petition was signed 750 times. According to the initiators, the new housing estate lacks social cohesion. Seven political groups in the municipality then took up arms to call on the mayor and alderpersons to take action. The municipality now says it would also like to see a community centre with a library in Meerhoven, to bring people together.

It is not yet clear where the centre should come. Therefore, the municipality wants to think about the form and location in the near future, together with residents.

Diversity

Meerhoven is growing fast and is very diverse. Many migrants now live in the neighbourhood, including knowledge workers who come to the region to work at one of the thousands of technology companies.

According to the initiators of the petition, this puts social cohesion under pressure and many residents live parallel lives. The new community centre should ensure that residents come closer together. It will give them a place to have a cup of coffee together, take language courses, attend reading afternoons and organise other activities.

For Eindhoven news:Shanthi Ramani

Source: Studio040