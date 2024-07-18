735 student residences on TU/e ​​campus available in August

The two residential towers and the associated low-rise buildings on the TU/e ​​campus will be completed in August. The homes will offer space for around 800 students.

The homes were developed by construction company Heijmans and Vestide, the student housing provider of Woonbedrijf. It concerns two towers that are being delivered, namely Castor, with 278 homes and Pollux with 371 homes. The towers are both around 50 meters high and have 16 floors. In addition, there is a so-called student village with two floors that is being opened with 86 homes.

The homes will accommodate both TU/e ​​students and students from Fontys and Summa who also study on campus. With the opening of the residential towers, the total number of student homes on the TU/e ​​campus will be 1468.

“The commissioning of this residential complex is of great importance to the Brainport region,” says TU/e ​​vice-president Patrick Groothuis. “This significantly expands the supply of pleasant and affordable places to live, and that attracts students who are so badly needed to our region. As a university, we are not allowed to invest in student housing ourselves, but via the Student Housing Covenant we work intensively with partners to make developments possible.”

500 new homes

If it is up to Groothuis, these will not be the last student housing units to be built in Eindhoven. “We trust that we will be able to build 500 new homes per year in the coming years with the municipality and other partners. These are necessary to accommodate the talent that the region needs. It is a strict prerequisite for success. The Beethoven resources for infrastructure also play an important role in this,” according to the vice-chairman.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez