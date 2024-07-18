Municipality to take on Strijp-S Station

Eindhoven is going to work hard on Strijp-S Station together with ProRail. A new, fully-fledged station should be built on Beukenlaan by 2030.

Strijp-S station has been a major headache for the municipality in recent years. The station is not accessible for people in wheelchairs, or – due to the high and steep stairs – for people who have difficulty walking.

Due to the lack of space, an elevator could not simply be installed. Interventions to install an elevator would be too expensive due to the traffic situation that would have to be changed. As such, Eindhoven and ProRail decided to tackle the station on a large scale right away.

Due to developments in the area, it is expected that Station Strijp-S will have more users in the future. Furthermore, ProRail must have ensured that all stations in the Netherlands are accessible to everyone by 2030.

23.8 million euros

A total of 23.8 million euros will go to the redevelopment of the station. Eindhoven itself had already set aside 4.5 million euros for this at an earlier stage. The municipality will add another 6.8 million euros from the Strategic Investments reserve, bringing the total investment of the municipality to 11.3 million euros. ProRail will contribute 12.5 million euros. It is not yet clear when construction will start.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez