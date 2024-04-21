Natlab: municipality comes to the rescue

The Mayor and Alderpersons say the financial situation gives rise to concern. The loss leaves the art cinema with a negative capital of 86,000 euros. The additional assistance and better governance the foundation should be able to reverse the downward trend.

Problems

Visitor numbers never went back to what they were before the Covid pandemic, and a number of restaurant staff were fired. A new manager was appointed to get the cultural organisation back on its feet.

Importance

The municipality say that Natlab is important to ensure Eindhoven has an art cinema and a black box theatre (with the stage and the audience in the first row on the same level, allowing more interaction, editor). Furthermore, the foundation has the important task of furthering culture education in Eindhoven, the municipality says. This justifies the additional subsidy, says the College. “Having said that, it may create a precedent for other subsidised cultural institutions suffering from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic”, the College says.