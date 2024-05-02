Effenaar and ASML collaborate to encourage international musicians

Poppodium Effenaar and chip machine builder ASML are strengthening their collaboration. The organisations aim to bring more international artists to Eindhoven in the coming years.

By working together smartly, they hope to bring 26 additional concerts of popular acts to the city. In this way they want to outdo music venues such as Utrecht’s TivoliVredenburg and Amsterdam’s Paradiso.

Festival

In addition to more concerts, they also want to expand the Hit The City city festival. This festival will no longer be during Dutch Design Week, but from August 30 to September 1. This allows the event to be organised outside. There will also be a new location on Ketelhuisplein. The number of visitors of 14,000 people should therefore be doubled. This year’s line-up consists of more than a hundred acts.

Initiative

ASML and Effenaar have set up several initiatives in the past year to bring more music to the region. The technology company contributes to strengthening the cultural offering in the region and thus also the business climate.

Under the banner of ‘Share The Vibe’, the organisations will also jointly organise concerts and programs to bring people with different cultural backgrounds together.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez