Car-free school days in Son en Breugel

Parents who took their children to school by car were not welcome at De Ruimte primary school in Son yesterday. A car-free school day is also being held at other primary schools in the village this week. It is an initiative of the youth municipal council of Son en Breugel.

Leaving the car at home is better for the environment and safer, the children think. On Wednesday, a number of girls stopped every car that wanted to enter the schoolyard. Elderly people or employees who had come by car had to explain why. “My grandsons didn’t say anything about it,” says one woman, laughing. She was almost alone in the parking lot with the car.

Lazy

The message from the youth municipal council has been received well. “I think the children have been very conscious about it, so I think it’s a great initiative,” says another woman on the school grounds. Sophie Roddelman of the youth council thinks she knows why parents still take their children to school by car: “They are lazy, cold or have to go to work.”

On Wednesday, primary schools De Ruimte, De Bloktempel and De Stokland participated. On Thursday, cars are not allowed at primary schools De Sonnewijzer, De Harlekijn and BuitensteBinnen.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez