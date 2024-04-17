TU/e wants name of ‘lobbying document’ from aviation industry

Eindhoven University of Technology’s (TU/e) logo has ended up on a pamphlet that advocates greener aviation but would also be used as a lobbying document by the aviation industry. However, the university does not support the document, and therefore wants its name removed from the pamphlet.

So writes university magazine Cursor. Indeed, at TU/e, opinions are divided about the document. Incidentally, the document was not signed by Eindhoven Airport.

Some people within the university wanted to support the document because it contained good proposals to make aviation more sustainable. From other quarters within the university, however, it was argued that the document was not ambitious enough. The Paris climate goals would not be achieved if the steps proposed in the document were followed.

‘Unfortunate’

Due to the discussion, the university administration did not decide on official support for the pamphlet, after which the university logo appeared on the document anyway. “An unfortunate course of action”, the university said.

“We believe it is important to join the effort to make the aviation sector more sustainable, because the sector faces an extraordinary task in terms of sustainability and has an enormous need for research and innovation to make it happen. This in knowledge areas that fit well with our expertise as TU/e. We can and want to contribute to this”, the university announced.

Removal

“However, we note that the TU/e logo was placed on the aviation pamphlet as one of the carriers of the piece, without a formal decision by the College van Bestuur (executive board) on support for the piece. We have therefore requested removal of our logo from the pamphlet”.

“Explicit support from the university for a vision, proposal or plan, as well as the use of our name or logo in such a context, is only possible after a formal decision by the College van Bestuur”, the university administration said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob