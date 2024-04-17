Waalre plans suitable housing for elderly

‘Affordable and sustainable housing in a green living environment’. These are the starting points for all housing plans within the Municipality of Waalre. Currently, preparations are underway for building project ‘t Laar and renovation Malvalaan. Housing for (vulnerable) elderly people.

A nursing home is planned at location ‘t Laar. On Malvalaan, three existing flats will be renovated and expanded. With this, Waalre – in collaboration with housing corporation Wooninc. and senior citizens’ organisation Oktober – is not only creating housing for (vulnerable) senior citizens, but is also responding to market demand. Moreover, the realisation of suitable housing for the elderly promotes the flow on the housing market for other age groups.

The former care complex at location ‘t Laar has been demolished in 2021. A new nursing home for ninety residents will be built at this location. In principle, the complex is intended for residents who can no longer live independently. The complex is to replace De Hoevenakkers in Waalre and will soon consist of a stacked building with different building heights. Stichting (foundation) Oktober is working on concrete plans to realise the residential-care complex.

Flats Malvalaan

The grounds surrounding the buildings will be redesigned. This outdoor space will be accessible to local residents. This will create more green space for walking through and going to the shopping centre De Voldijn. A landscaping plan will be drawn up for this. Parking and landscaping will be worked out in this. Neighbours and other interested parties can contribute ideas about this.

The development of both the new building for Oktober and the renovation – including possible additional floors – by Wooninc. will be preceded by legal procedures. Currently the procedure for determining the zoning plan is underway. It will be presented to the city council on 16 April, after which a final decision will be made on 7 May. If the decision is positive, the environmental permit can be applied for. The plan is then to start work this year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob