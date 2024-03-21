Son en Breugel investing in sustainable recycling centre

Son en Breugel wants to make the recycling centre at Ekkersrijt not only more accessible, but also much more sustainable. The municipality is allocating extra money to accomplish this. The renovation had initially cost almost €600,000, but will increase another €175,000.

This is evident from a proposal from the mayor and alderman, which the city council is expected to agree to on Thursday.

Refurbishment

Last year, local politicians had made a decision about the redesign of the recycling centre. Then the municipal council gave the green light for an investment of almost six thousand euros to improve the design and accessibility of the landfill. With an additional investment, Son en Breugel wants to take steps towards a very sustainable recycling centre.

Materials

The platform and the chemical waste collection point will soon be built with reusable materials. According to the municipal council, this is better for the environment and the costs are lower in the long term. With this approach, the municipality also wants to realise its own ambitions to be a sustainable municipality.

Closure

The work is expected to start at the end of this year. Due to the job, the recycling centre will be closed for a month and a half. Residents are then asked to drive to the dump in Lieshout. Circular There are currently seventeen recycling centres in the Netherlands that are also built in a so-called circular manner, with reusable materials.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez