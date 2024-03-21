Open business day 23 March

The Open Business Day (Open Bedrijven Dag) is the event where you can take a look behind the scenes of companies. On Saturday 23 March from 10:00 to 16:00, companies in the region will open their doors.

The Open Day will be held on Saturday 23 March 2024 for the sixth time in a row. It has been a success for years with young and old alike. On this day, almost 100 companies from Kempen and Peel districts open their doors to the general public. From Tilburg to Asten, from St. Oedenrode to Bergeijk in Noord-Brabant.

It is a unique opportunity to learn about what is happening in the region in the fields of recreation, technology, construction and healthcare. All sectors are represented during the Open Day.

Whether you have yet to make a study choice, are thinking about a career switch or are just curious. The OBD is free and for everyone.

Find a list with more info and all participating companies here.