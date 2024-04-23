Automated ‘Messages about your neighbourhood’

When you are a resident of Eindhoven, and you are 25 years or older and have entered your e-mail address in the MijnOverheid (my government) portal, you will receive an e-mail from Overheid.nl.

From 25 April onwards, you will automatically receive an e-mail from Overheid.nl a maximum of once a week. In this mail you will find government announcements within a certain radius of your home address.

Some municipality decisions directly affect your neighbourhood. For example, the granting of a permit for renovation plans, for an event or for felling trees. The municipality is obliged to announce this (digitally) to its residents. They call these announcements ‘Berichten over uw Buurt’ (messages about your neighbourhood).

Set up yourself

You first will receive a welcome e-mail from Overheid.nl. This contains all the information you need. You can specify how often you want to receive an e-mail and how large an area the announcements concern.

If you do not wish to receive any e-mail, you can unsubscribe directly and easily.

On the ‘Bekendmakingen’ (notices) page you will find more information about ‘Berichten over uw Buurt’ (notices about your neighbourhood). Also how to subscribe to this mail service without an MijnOverheid account.

Eindhoven News