Mobility provided by free shared walkers

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is starting a trial with so-called shared walkers. They will be located at two locations in the centre. Upon handing in your bicycle key the walkers can be used for free.

On May 1, the first shared walker will be used at the guarded bicycle shed at Albert Heijn. This happens in the presence of councillor Mathil Sanders. “People who use a walker are often mobile enough to move around their living environment. But going to the village by bike is a challenge. Because once in the village you miss your walker, so you are not mobile yet”.

Together with the area director, a resident of Geldrop-Mierlo came up with a solution. From May 1, a walker is available at the Weeffabriek and Albert Heijn, which you can borrow for free. “On handing in your bicycle key, you can use the walker to enter the centre of Geldrop. And when you return, you hand in the walker again and take back the bicycle”.

According to the municipality, this is a trial to see whether and how often the shared walkers are used and what the experience of the users are. “If it turns out that this trial is a success, we will also organise this form of shared mobility in the centre of Mierlo”. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha