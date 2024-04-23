Expansion work started at the airport

The airport terminal needs expansion as the current terminal is built for a capacity of five million passengers. The first works for the expansion of the terminal will commence shortly.

Preparations In preparation for the renovation, the covering of the walkways at the airport will be moved. This creates space for building. In addition, the car rental, in the low-rise building next to the airport office building, will be moved to the terminal. After that move, the low-rise buildings will be demolished.

These preparations are expected to be completed in July. After this, the necessary cables and pipes in the ground are moved. Construction of the terminal is expected to start at the end of this year. The new terminal should be ready in 2027. The necessary permission has not been given, however. The airport has not yet demonstrated that its impact on the environment is within limits.

Renovation

However, travellers do not seem to be able to immediately enjoy the new construction. In February 2027, Eindhoven Airport will close its doors for five months because the airport’s runways will undergo major renovation. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha