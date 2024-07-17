‘Need for at least two more cricket fields in the city’

Interest in cricket is increasing rapidly in Eindhoven. There are currently around 700 active cricketers, and this number is expected to rise to 2,000 in the coming years. This requires additional facilities, because some cricket clubs are already having a membership freeze.

At Eindhoven Cricket Club they emphasise the urgent need for additional facilities: “At least two extra fields are needed and possibly even four in the future”, chairman Ravi Patel says. “We now have a membership freeze and apply the principle of first come, first served”.

The cricket season runs from April to sometime in September. Eindhoven Cricket Club is therefore also asking for indoor facilities, so that games can continue during the winter months. “With the expansion of ASML, even more cricket fans will probably come this way. We hope that the municipality will pay attention to the sport and help us with new facilities”.

CDA (Christian democrats) Eindhoven has asked the city government to investigate whether more cricket fields can be added. The party is asking for the vacant land next to FC Eindhoven AV to be converted into a field that can be used by both football and cricket clubs. Such a field was recently constructed at Nieuw Woensel football club.

In addition, CDA wants to investigate whether the use of sports fields and facilities such as canteens and changing rooms, owned by FC Eindhoven AV and Oranje Rood (orange red), can also be available for cricket.

For more information : Eindhoven Cricket Club – Home (eindhovencc.com)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob