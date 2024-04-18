Best riders in the world present at the Karpendonkse Plas

The best riders in the world will return to the Karpendonkse Plas in Eindhoven from May 9 to 12 to participate in CSI Eindhoven, the city’s largest horse event.

During the Ascension weekend, around a hundred high-ranking participants will take part in the show jumping competition, which is being held for the 51st time. This includes ten riders from the top hundred in the world, such as Maikel van der Vleuten from the Eindhoven region and daughter of the famous rock singer Jessica Springsteen from the US.

“It is really fantastic to see that the best riders want to ride in Eindhoven so much. We knew there was a lot of enthusiasm for the event, but we could only dream of this field of participants…” says Leopold van Asten of the organisation .

Unique

The competition is popular, among other things, because of its excellent facilities. “It is a very nice large track with a good grass surface,” says Nicola Philippaerts, an Olympic horse rider from Belgium. “The location is very beautiful, the atmosphere is unique and it is also close to home, so my whole family will be there.”

The event attracts around 50,000 visitors annually, spread over the four days. This year the organisation expects an extra number of visitors because this edition is special. It is dedicated to Wim van der Leegte, a loyal fan and sponsor of CSI Eindhoven.

Competition on TV at Studio040

Studio040 will broadcast the registration of two CSI Eindhoven matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez