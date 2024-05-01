Thousands of fans cheer PSV squad ahead of national title

It was busy on Tuesday morning, at PSV’s training in the Philips Stadium. Normally training takes place at De Herdgang sports field, but because of the championship game on Sunday, that was deviated from. Thousands of supporters cheered coach Peter Bosz and the players.

The fans filled the north and west sides of the stadium. Especially children, along with their fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, were there. It is estimated that between 8,000 and 9,000 supporters were present. The large turnout can be explained by the upcoming home game against Sparta. If PSV does not lose, the club will be champion of the premier league for the 25th time. The last time they took the title was in 2018.

Vacation

The May vacation is another reason for the ample attendance. Now that many families are free, they flock to the stadium. “Luuk de Jong is my favourite player, because he’s always ready to score”, a little boy wearing a PSV cap as he watches the soccer field intently, says. A grandfather with his two grandsons enjoys the spectacle. “I’ve been a fan since the time they just became champions three, four times in a row. It is to be hoped that this will happen again now”.

PSV’s full squad was present, except for midfielder Joey Veerman and a few injured players. The team trained with focus, despite all the attention. Afterwards, players handed out autographs.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob