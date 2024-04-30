Best to invest 53 million in schools

The municipality of Best wants to invest 53 million euros in improving the school buildings over the next fifteen years. This concerns new construction, expansion or renovation

The investment plan concerns a partial renovation and new construction of the Heerbeeck College, new construction of Child Center Bricks, new construction and expansion of Child Center De Kiezel in Jansenstraat and a renovation and expansion of De Heydonk Bijenbest and Child Center De Kiezel in Zwijsenstraat. The investments will be rolled out over fifteen years until 2038. The municipal council has drawn up the plans with the schools and childcare.

More space

The plans consider, among other things, the expected increase or decrease in students. Making all buildings sustainable is also part of the plans. Furthermore, the municipality and the schools indicate an increasing need for educational guidance and support. This must also be reflected in the new construction.