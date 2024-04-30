Best to invest 53 million in schools

The municipality of Best wants to invest 53 million euros in improving the school buildings over the next fifteen years. This concerns new construction, expansion or renovation
The investment plan concerns a partial renovation and new construction of the Heerbeeck College, new construction of Child Center Bricks, new construction and expansion of Child Center De Kiezel in Jansenstraat and a renovation and expansion of De Heydonk Bijenbest and Child Center De Kiezel in Zwijsenstraat. The investments will be rolled out over fifteen years until 2038. The municipal council has drawn up the plans with the schools and childcare.
More space
The plans consider, among other things, the expected increase or decrease in students. Making all buildings sustainable is also part of the plans. Furthermore, the municipality and the schools indicate an increasing need for educational guidance and support. This must also be reflected in the new construction.
The city council will consider the plans in June. It must then become clear whether local politicians also agree to the mega-investment. If this is the case, a proposal will be submitted for approval for each construction project. The basic principle is that new school buildings must last fifty years. For renovations, this is 25 years. The plans do not consider additional costs that may be necessary for the construction of gymnasiums.