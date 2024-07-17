TU/e is putting the brakes on growth plans

Eindhoven University of Technology has stopped planning to grow due to budget cuts of the Dutch government. The plan was to grow to 15,000 students by 2025.

This is what university magazine Cursor writes. The new cabinet wants to make structural cuts of more than €1,000,000,000 on higher education. “Due to the new coalition agreement, TU/e ​​recently had to put aside the broad, organic growth plans”, a spokesperson told Cursor.

This year the educational institution reached 13,000 students for the first time. TU/e will not be completely without money. In March, the outgoing cabinet decided to allocate €45,000,000 for the Eindhoven region as part of Project Beethoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob