TU/e campus canteens too dear

Students at Eindhoven University of Technology are dissatisfied with the prices at the TU/e canteens. Previously, more than a thousand students signed a petition against the steep prices. However, the university has not yet adjusted the prices.

The canteen prices vary from €1.30 for a broth soup to €7.95 for a warm lasagna. This is too dear for many students. “The canteen prices are quite high, especially compared to the supermarket. As a student I simply cannot afford that,” says a boy who eats his own sandwiches. An international student also agrees. “I’ve talked to many other students about the prices. They complain all the time. This is unacceptable for students.

Cost

“We have 20,000 people here on campus, so I understand that the price is a problem for many people, but I can’t do much with it,” says Monique Kuyk, facilities manager at TU/e. Caterer Appèl manages all canteens on the university grounds. They determine the prices in consultation with TU/e. “We do this based on purchasing and the personnel costs we need for this,” says Erika Vonk of Appèl. They say they cannot lower prices any further than they already are. “I sometimes find it difficult, because students can also choose to bring their own sandwich.” Simple meal The university does offer a basic package. Kuyk: “This means that a simple meal must be available to everyone. That is soup, coffee and a sandwich at a certain price. The other prices are determined by the caterer.” According to Vonk, Appèl does try to think along with the students. “We are working on it, but we cannot lower the €1.95 for a sandwich any further.”

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj