Gas leak investigation

De Dommel Water Board has started an investigation into the threat of a gas leak that occurred in March close to the A2 near the High Tech Campus. Highway A2 was partly closed, and there was considerable traffic chaos in and around the city.

The threat arose due to subsidence of the ground, causing the gas pipe to hang in a vacuum and therefore threatening to burst. Due to the dangerous situation, the A2 was closed between Leenderheide and De Hogt junctions. Residents in an adjacent residential area in Waalre were asked to stay indoors via an NL-Alert message, and about 500 cubic metres of gas had to be flared to empty the pipe.