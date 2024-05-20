Rain check to projects in Waalre

The municipality of Waalre faces a challenging future due to expected cuts from the national government. The village council is forced to adjust its plans. This may mean that certain projects are temporarily paused.
Waalre’s financial situation requires strict measures, discloses the council. The village council emphasises that the balance between income and expenditure is a recurring theme.
Rising costs, including care and support, force the municipality to adjust previous ambitions. “We remain committed to affordable care, energy transition, affordable housing and an independent municipality,” the council said. “The increasing shortages and rising costs make adjustments necessary.”
Healthy Community
Waalre continues to invest in legal tasks, existing projects and collaborations within the region. Examples of this are libraries, housing and public green management.
By taking the financial situation and legal obligations into account now, Waalre aims to remain a healthy municipality in 2025.
The municipal council will discuss the financial situation on June 18 and decide by July 2.
For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj